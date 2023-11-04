Player props are available for Domantas Sabonis and Fred VanVleet, among others, when the Sacramento Kings visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +116) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 16.5-point over/under for Alperen Sengun on Saturday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He has collected nine boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (10.5).

Sengun averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 15.3 points VanVleet has scored per game this season is 3.2 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (18.5).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (three) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's season-long assist average -- seven per game -- is 0.5 higher than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

VanVleet has averaged 2.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -164) 1.5 (Over: -192)

Jalen Green is averaging 17.7 points per game this season, 4.8 less than his points prop on Saturday.

His per-game rebounding average of five is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Green has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Saturday (2.5).

He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -125) 12.5 (Over: -135) 8.5 (Over: -108)

The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 1.8 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (19.5).

His per-game rebound average of 15 is 2.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 2.8 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -161)

The 15.5-point prop total set for Keegan Murray on Saturday is 0.5 less than his scoring average on the season (16).

He averages 2.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.

He has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

