How to Watch the Rockets vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Rockets (1-3) face the Sacramento Kings (2-2) at Toyota Center on November 4, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Rockets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rockets vs Kings Additional Info
|Kings vs Rockets Injury Report
|Kings vs Rockets Prediction
|Kings vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Rockets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets shot 45.7% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 49.2% the Kings' opponents shot last season.
- Houston compiled an 8-10 straight up record in games it shot above 49.2% from the field.
- The Rockets were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Kings finished 23rd.
- The Rockets' 110.7 points per game last year were 7.4 fewer points than the 118.1 the Kings gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 118.1 points last season, Houston went 10-8.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Rockets averaged 110.8 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 110.7.
- The Rockets conceded fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than on the road (122.0) last season.
- The Rockets drained more 3-pointers at home (10.5 per game) than on the road (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (32.5%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Out
|Leg
|Amen Thompson
|Out
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.