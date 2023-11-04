Rockets vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 4
The injury report for the Houston Rockets (1-3) ahead of their matchup with the Sacramento Kings (2-2) currently includes two players. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 from Toyota Center.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Out
|Leg
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Questionable (Calf), De'Aaron Fox: Out (Ankle)
Rockets vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
