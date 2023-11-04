Rockets vs. Kings November 4 Tickets & Start Time
On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Houston Rockets (0-1) take on the Sacramento Kings (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.
Rockets vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-CA
Rockets Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists last season.
- Per game, Alperen Sengun collected 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He made 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.
- Jabari Smith Jr. posted 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists. He made 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Dillon Brooks posted 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis recorded 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season, shooting 61.5% from the floor (eighth in NBA).
- De'Aaron Fox collected 25 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists last season, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.
- Kevin Huerter put up 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
- Malik Monk posted 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
Rockets vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Kings
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|120.7
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|49.4%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
