On Saturday, November 4, 2023, the Houston Rockets (0-1) take on the Sacramento Kings (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

Rockets vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, NBCS-CA

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet averaged 19.3 points, 4.1 boards and 7.2 assists last season.

Per game, Alperen Sengun collected 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He made 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jabari Smith Jr. posted 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists. He made 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

Dillon Brooks posted 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis recorded 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season, shooting 61.5% from the floor (eighth in NBA).

De'Aaron Fox collected 25 points, 4.2 boards and 6.1 assists last season, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Harrison Barnes' numbers last season were 15 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Huerter put up 15.2 points, 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Malik Monk posted 13.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Rockets vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Kings 110.7 Points Avg. 120.7 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 45.7% Field Goal % 49.4% 32.7% Three Point % 36.9%

