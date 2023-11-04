The Sacramento Kings (2-2) clash with the Houston Rockets (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Rockets vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-CA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings put up 120.7 points per game (first in the league) last season while allowing 118.1 per outing (25th in the NBA). They had a +217 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Rockets averaged 110.7 points per game last season (28th in the league) while giving up 118.6 per contest (28th in the NBA). They had a -644 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 7.9 points per game.

These teams scored a combined 231.4 points per game last season, 7.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 236.7 combined points per game last season, 13.2 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Sacramento won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Houston covered 34 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +50000 +25000 - Kings +5000 +2500 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.