Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Parker County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Aledo High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 4

10:00 AM CT on November 4 Location: Aledo, TX

Aledo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Godley High School at Peaster High School