The UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the North Texas Mean Green (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

UTSA is averaging 30.5 points per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and ranks 65th on defense with 25.4 points allowed per game. North Texas ranks sixth-worst in points allowed per game on defense (36.6), but at least it has been playing well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-best in points per contest (35.5).

North Texas vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. UTSA Key Statistics

North Texas UTSA 485.3 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.4 (59th) 474.3 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.5 (56th) 179.9 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.4 (76th) 305.4 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.0 (47th) 11 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has recored 2,173 passing yards, or 271.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has thrown 19 touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 15.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Ayo Adeyi has run for 611 yards on 81 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Oscar Adaway III has racked up 347 yards on 65 carries with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's 703 receiving yards (87.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 39 catches on 65 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has 36 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 432 yards (54.0 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 43 targets have resulted in 27 catches for 370 yards and four touchdowns.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has 1,588 passing yards for UTSA, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 99 rushing yards (12.4 ypg) on 47 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kevorian Barnes has 477 rushing yards on 111 carries with four touchdowns.

Robert Henry has carried the ball 57 times for 376 yards (47.0 per game) and six touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' team-leading 679 yards as a receiver have come on 55 receptions (out of 77 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has put together a 434-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 38 targets.

Devin McCuin has a total of 365 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 25 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

