The NHL has 15 games on its Saturday slate -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 Matthews' stats: 8 goals in 10 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -110 to score

Bruins vs. Red Wings

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 Pastrnak's stats: 8 goals in 10 games

Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) -105 to score

Oilers vs. Predators

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 Draisaitl's stats: 4 goals in 9 games

Connor McDavid (Oilers) -105 to score

Oilers vs. Predators

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 McDavid's stats: 2 goals in 7 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +100 to score

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 9 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +115 to score

Wild vs. Rangers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 Kaprizov's stats: 3 goals in 10 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +115 to score

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 MacKinnon's stats: 4 goals in 9 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +115 to score

Panthers vs. Blackhawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 Tkachuk's stats: 1 goal in 9 games

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 Nylander's stats: 6 goals in 10 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +120 to score

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 Rantanen's stats: 6 goals in 9 games

