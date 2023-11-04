Michigan vs. Purdue: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (8-0) will face off against their Big Ten-rival, the Purdue Boilermakers (2-6) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Boilermakers will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 32.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Purdue matchup.
Michigan vs. Purdue Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
Michigan vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Purdue Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-32.5)
|50.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-32.5)
|50.5
|-8000
|+2000
Michigan vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Michigan has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wolverines have covered the spread once this season (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 32.5-point favorites.
- Purdue has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.
Michigan & Purdue 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+240
|Bet $100 to win $240
|To Win the Big Ten
|-105
|Bet $105 to win $100
|Purdue
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
