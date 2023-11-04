Lucas Herbert will be at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the par-72, 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante from November 2-4.

Looking to wager on Herbert at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Herbert Odds to Win: +4500

Lucas Herbert Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Herbert has shot below par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Herbert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Herbert has had an average finish of 39th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Herbert has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 43 -3 280 0 8 0 0 $640,349

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Herbert played this event was in 2021, and he failed to make the cut.

El Cardonal at Diamante measures 7,363 yards for this tournament, 360 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,003).

The average course Herbert has played i the last year (7,298 yards) is 65 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,363).

Herbert's Last Time Out

Herbert was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was below average, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Herbert shot better than 61% of the golfers (averaging 4.33 strokes).

Herbert shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Herbert recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Herbert's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (eight).

In that most recent tournament, Herbert's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Herbert ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with four on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Herbert finished without one.

