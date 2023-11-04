In the only matchup on the Liga MX slate on Friday, Club Leon and Puebla FC take the pitch at Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

If you are looking for live coverage of Friday's Liga MX play, we have you covered. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Puebla FC vs Club Leon

Club Leon travels to face Puebla FC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc in Puebla.

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Club Leon (-115)

Club Leon (-115) Underdog: Puebla FC (+280)

Puebla FC (+280) Draw: (+295)

(+295) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.