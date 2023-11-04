Held from November 2-4, Jennifer Kupcho will play in the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan.

Looking to bet on Kupcho at the TOTO Japan Classic this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

TOTO Japan Classic Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par: 478 / 6,598 yards

478 / 6,598 yards Kupcho Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jennifer Kupcho Insights

Kupcho has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Kupcho has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In her past five tournaments, Kupcho has had an average finish of 33rd.

Kupcho has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances.

Kupcho hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 27 -5 278 0 17 1 2 $693,117

TOTO Japan Classic Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,598 yards, 405 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Kupcho has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,580 yards, while Taiheiyo Club will be 6,598 yards this week.

Kupcho's Last Time Out

Kupcho was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship was poor, putting her in the 21st percentile of the field.

Kupcho shot better than 73% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.76.

Kupcho carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the field averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Kupcho had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.5).

Kupcho's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

At that most recent competition, Kupcho's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Kupcho ended the Maybank Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Kupcho finished without one.

