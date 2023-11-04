Jabari Smith Jr. NBA Player Preview vs. the Kings - November 4
The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
In this article, we look at Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Kings
- Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)
Looking to bet on one or more of Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Kings were ranked 25th in the league defensively last season, giving up 118.1 points per contest.
- Giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.
- Looking at assists, the Kings were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26.7 per game.
- The Kings were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Kings
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/8/2023
|32
|9
|6
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2/6/2023
|35
|13
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1/13/2023
|34
|27
|8
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1/11/2023
|28
|8
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.