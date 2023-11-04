The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smith totaled 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-119 win versus the Hornets.

In this article, we look at Smith's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-130)

Looking to bet on one or more of Smith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were ranked 25th in the league defensively last season, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

Giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Kings were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26.7 per game.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 32 9 6 4 0 2 0 2/6/2023 35 13 5 2 1 0 0 1/13/2023 34 27 8 1 2 3 0 1/11/2023 28 8 9 0 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.