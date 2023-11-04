Big 12 foes meet when the Baylor Bears (3-5) and the Houston Cougars (3-5) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Offensively, Baylor ranks 101st in the FBS with 22.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 104th in points allowed (398.6 points allowed per contest). Houston has sputtering defensively, ranking 24th-worst with 416.1 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, regstering 382.9 total yards per contest (69th-ranked).

Houston vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Houston vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Houston Baylor 382.9 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.5 (78th) 416.1 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (82nd) 116.5 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.5 (112th) 266.4 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 279 (29th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (57th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has put up 2,066 passing yards, or 258.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.7% of his passes and has recorded 16 touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 23.5 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 321 yards, or 40.1 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Stacy Sneed has been given 44 carries and totaled 236 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown has hauled in 678 receiving yards on 44 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Joseph Manjack IV has put up a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden's 37 grabs (on 61 targets) have netted him 389 yards (48.6 ypg) and six touchdowns.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has 1,475 yards passing for Baylor, completing 60.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and one interception this season.

Dominic Richardson has racked up 288 yards on 70 carries.

Richard Reese has carried the ball 54 times for 240 yards (30 per game) and two touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin's leads his squad with 570 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has put up a 392-yard season so far, hauling in 24 passes on 50 targets.

Drake Dabney's 19 receptions have yielded 271 yards and three touchdowns.

