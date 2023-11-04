When the Houston Cougars play the Baylor Bears at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Cougars will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Houston vs. Baylor Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (+3) Under (58.5) Houston 30, Baylor 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 Big 12 Predictions

Houston Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Baylor vs. Houston? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Cougars have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cougars are 3-4-0 ATS this year.

When it has played as at least 3-point underdogs this season, Houston is 2-3 against the spread.

Out of the Cougars' seven games with a set total, three have hit the over (42.9%).

Houston games this year have averaged an over/under of 56.8 points, 1.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bears a 62.3% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Bears are 3-4-0 this season.

Baylor has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 3-point favorites.

Out of seven Bears games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 5.9 more than the average point total for Baylor games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cougars vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baylor 22.5 30.0 18.7 29.3 34.0 32.0 Houston 25.3 32.5 26.6 25.4 23.0 44.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.