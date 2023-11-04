The Houston Rockets, Fred VanVleet included, match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VanVleet put up 22 points and 11 assists in his previous game, which ended in a 128-119 win against the Hornets.

We're going to look at VanVleet's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-114)

Over 18.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)

Over 6.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 118.1 points per game last season made the Kings the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Kings gave up 26.7 assists per game last season (28th in the NBA).

The Kings gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 38 17 4 5 2 2 4 12/14/2022 38 39 8 5 2 1 4

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.