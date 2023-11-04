Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Crosby County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cotton Center High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.