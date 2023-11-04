The Houston Rockets, with Alperen Sengun, match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Sengun tallied 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-119 win against the Hornets.

Let's break down Sengun's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-114)

Over 16.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+116)

Over 10.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+126)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 118.1 points per game.

The Kings gave up 42.2 rebounds on average last year, ninth in the league.

The Kings allowed 26.7 assists per game last season (28th in the league).

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Kings were 18th in the league in that category.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 35 18 9 11 1 1 1 2/6/2023 36 15 7 7 1 0 0 1/13/2023 28 14 6 7 0 0 4 1/11/2023 28 10 10 10 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.