Our projection model predicts the Abilene Christian Wildcats will take down the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Abilene Christian vs. Utah Tech Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Abilene Christian (-7.9) 62.9 Abilene Christian 35, Utah Tech 27

Abilene Christian Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have won once against the spread this season.

One of the Wildcats' two games this season has hit the over.

Utah Tech Betting Info (2022)

Wildcats vs. Trailblazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Abilene Christian 27.8 30.4 27.0 17.0 28.2 38.4 Utah Tech 26.8 42.3 26.7 36.0 26.8 46.0

