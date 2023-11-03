Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wise County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Wise County, Texas. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Nocona High School at Alvord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Alvord, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd High School at Peaster High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Weatherford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
