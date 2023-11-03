Hardin-Jefferson High School will host West Orange-Stark High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT.

W. Orange-Stark vs. HJHS Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Sour Lake, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hardin County Games This Week

Kountze High School at Warren High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Warren, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 22
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Silsbee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Orange County Games This Week

East Chambers High School at Orangefield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Orange, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Hargrave High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Huffman, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vidor High School at Splendora High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

