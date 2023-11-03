Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Red River County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Red River County, Texas, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Red River County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Clarksville High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rivercrest High School at Wolfe City
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Wolfe City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
