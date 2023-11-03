On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Flower Mound High School will host Plano West Senior High School in a matchup between 6A - District 6 teams.

Plano West vs. Flower Mound Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Flower Mound, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Argyle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Creekview High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Carrollton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Aubrey, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Lewisville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Lewisville, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Brock High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Brock, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Krum High School at Gainesville High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Gainesville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Lovejoy High School at Melissa High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Melissa, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

