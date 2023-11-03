On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Flower Mound High School will host Plano West Senior High School in a matchup between 6A - District 6 teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Plano West vs. Flower Mound Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Denton County Games This Week

Trinity Christian School - Lubbock at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Argyle High School at Creekview High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 2

6:45 PM CT on November 2 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Dallas High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX Conference: 5A - District 6

5A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Lewisville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Brock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Brock, TX

Brock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Krum High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3

7:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Gainesville, TX

Gainesville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Guyer High School at Rock Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney Boyd High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lovejoy High School at Melissa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Melissa, TX

Melissa, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Plano Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

The Shelton School at John Paul II High School - Plano

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marcus High School at Plano East Senior High School