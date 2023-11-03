On Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, Willis High School will host Oak Ridge High School in a matchup between 6A - District 13 teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oak Ridge vs. Willis Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Willis, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Barbers Hill High School at Porter High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: New Caney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vidor High School at Splendora High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Temple, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

City View High School at S & S Consolidated High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Sadler, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.