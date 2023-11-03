The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

ESPN, ALT, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Mavericks 110

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7.5)

Mavericks (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.0)

Nuggets (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.2

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game (16th-ranked in NBA) last year, while giving up 114.1 points per contest (16th-ranked).

Dallas averaged just 38.8 rebounds per game (worst in NBA), and allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Mavericks averaged just 22.9 dimes per contest, which ranked third-worst in the league.

Dallas forced 12.4 turnovers per game last season (23rd-ranked in NBA), but it averaged only 11.7 turnovers per contest (second-best).

The Mavericks had a 37.1% three-point percentage last year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they really provided a lift by making 15.2 threes per game (third-best).

