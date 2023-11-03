Archer City High School will host Munday High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Munday vs. Archer City Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Archer City, TX

Archer City, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Knox County Games This Week

Benjamin High School at Crowell High School