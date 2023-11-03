The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets gave up to their opponents (47.8%).

Last season, Dallas had a 25-16 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Mavericks ranked 30th.

The Mavericks' 114.2 points per game last year were only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 112.5 points last season, Dallas went 26-16.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Mavericks averaged 115.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 113.1.

At home, the Mavericks gave up 112.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (115.6).

Beyond the arc, the Mavericks made more treys away (15.5 per game) than at home (14.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (37.6%) than at home (36.5%).

Mavericks Injuries