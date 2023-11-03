How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Prediction
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks' 47.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets gave up to their opponents (47.8%).
- Last season, Dallas had a 25-16 record in games the team collectively shot above 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Mavericks ranked 30th.
- The Mavericks' 114.2 points per game last year were only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 112.5 points last season, Dallas went 26-16.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Mavericks averaged 115.4 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 113.1.
- At home, the Mavericks gave up 112.7 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (115.6).
- Beyond the arc, the Mavericks made more treys away (15.5 per game) than at home (14.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (37.6%) than at home (36.5%).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Out
|Toe
|Markieff Morris
|Questionable
|Illness
