Mavericks vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The point total for the matchup is set at 227.5.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|227.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas played 41 games last season that ended with a combined score over 227.5 points.
- The average total for Mavericks games last season was 228.4 points, 0.9 more than this game's over/under.
- The Mavericks went 30-51-0 ATS last year.
- Dallas won eight, or 27.6%, of the 29 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Mavericks had a record of 2-6 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +195 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 33.9% chance to win.
Mavericks vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Prediction
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Mavericks
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .317 (13-28-0) last year. Away, it was .415 (17-23-0).
- Looking at the over/under, Dallas' games went over 25 of 41 times at home (61%) last year, and 19 of 41 on the road (46.3%).
- The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season, only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.
- Dallas went 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Mavericks
|Nuggets
|114.2
|115.8
|16
|12
|22-20
|33-15
|26-16
|42-6
|114.1
|112.5
|16
|8
|22-27
|36-11
|29-20
|40-7
