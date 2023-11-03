Mavericks vs. Nuggets November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena, take on the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, ALT, BSSW
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8.0 assists last season. Defensively, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kyrie Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Grant Williams posted 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Dwight Powell's numbers last season were 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 73.2% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists per contest. He also sank 63.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).
- Last season, Jamal Murray recorded an average of 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.
- Aaron Gordon collected 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. He sank 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.0 triples (seventh in league).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season included 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 treys.
Mavericks vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Mavericks
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
