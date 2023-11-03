The Dallas Mavericks (1-0), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena, take on the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, ALT, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic put up 32.4 points, 8.6 boards and 8.0 assists last season. Defensively, he posted 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Grant Williams posted 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Dwight Powell's numbers last season were 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 73.2% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists per contest. He also sank 63.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).

Last season, Jamal Murray recorded an average of 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Aaron Gordon collected 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers last season were 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. He sank 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.0 triples (seventh in league).

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season included 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 treys.

Mavericks vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Mavericks 115.8 Points Avg. 114.2 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 50.4% Field Goal % 47.5% 37.9% Three Point % 37.1%

