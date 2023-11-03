Ellison High School hosts Lake Belton High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, November 3.

Lake Belton vs. Ellison Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hallettsville High School at Central Texas Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco University High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Salado High School at Madisonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Madisonville, TX

Madisonville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Copperas Cove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Copperas Cove, TX

Copperas Cove, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkhart High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 3

7:25 PM CT on November 3 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy High School at Franklin High School