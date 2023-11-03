Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Karnes County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Karnes County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Karnes County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Falls City High School at Somerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Somerville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
