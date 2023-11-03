Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Hardin County, Texas this week, we've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Kountze High School at Warren High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Warren, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 22
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Silsbee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Orange-Stark High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sour Lake, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
