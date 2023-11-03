Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Comanche County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Comanche County, Texas has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Comanche County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Comanche High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eastland, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sidney High School at Gustine High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Gustine, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
