Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Clarendon High School vs. Wellington High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Clarendon High School is on the road versus Wellington High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A - District 2 action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clarendon vs. Wellington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Wellington, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.