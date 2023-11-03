Chester High School plays at High Island High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A - action.

Chester vs. High Island Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: High Island, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Clear Falls High School at Clear Creek High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: League City, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Brook High School at Dickinson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dickinson, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 4
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tyler County Games This Week

Kountze High School at Warren High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Warren, TX
  • Conference: 3A - District 22
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

