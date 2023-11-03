Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Aransas Pass High School vs. Edna High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edna High School is hosting Aransas Pass High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, November 3.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aransas Pass vs. Edna Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Edna, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jackson County Games This Week
Refugio High School at Ganado High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Ganado, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other San Patricio County Games This Week
Mathis High School at London High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corpus Chrisiti, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.