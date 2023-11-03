In 1A - action on Friday, November 3, Gholson High School will host Abbott High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Abbott vs. Gholson Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Waco, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Waco University High School at Belton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Corsicana, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Itasca High School at Axtell High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Axtell, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Robinson, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Blum High School at Avalon High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Avalon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Bynum High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Bynum, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

