In 1A - action on Friday, November 3, Gholson High School will host Abbott High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Abbott vs. Gholson Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Waco University High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Itasca High School at Axtell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Axtell, TX

Axtell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Robinson, TX

Robinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Blum High School at Avalon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Avalon, TX

Avalon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kopperl High School at Bynum High School