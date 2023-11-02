Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
In Williamson County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Round Rock Christian Academy at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.