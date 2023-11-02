The Troy Trojans (6-2) and the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a battle of Sun Belt foes.

Troy ranks 71st in points scored this season (27.1 points per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FBS with 16.9 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, South Alabama is putting up 33.5 points per game (31st-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (21.1 points surrendered per game).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Troy South Alabama 441.6 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.3 (23rd) 301 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.9 (21st) 165.9 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.8 (50th) 275.8 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (25th) 13 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (101st) 15 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (54th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 2,157 yards (269.6 ypg) on 149-of-247 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has racked up 994 yards on 172 carries while finding the end zone six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 140 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has collected 247 yards on 45 carries, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's 615 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 67 times and has registered 39 receptions and three touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has put together a 414-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 40 targets.

Deshon Stoudemire's 27 catches have turned into 381 yards and one touchdown.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 2,156 yards on 65.7% passing while tossing 13 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 119 times for 674 yards (84.3 per game) with 13 touchdowns.

Kentrel Bullock has run for 375 yards across 74 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy leads his squad with 957 receiving yards on 55 receptions with six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has 35 receptions (on 57 targets) for a total of 541 yards (67.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Lincoln Sefcik's 17 grabs (on 19 targets) have netted him 165 yards (20.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

