The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-5) host the TCU Horned Frogs (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 foes at Jones AT&T Stadium. TCU is a 3-point underdog. The over/under is set at 59.5 points for the contest.

Texas Tech is compiling 30.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 56th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 64th, giving up 25.4 points per game. TCU ranks 60th in the FBS with 29.4 points per game on offense, and it ranks 53rd with 23.0 points given up per contest on defense.

Texas Tech vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Jones AT&T Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Texas Tech vs TCU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas Tech -3 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -155 +130

Texas Tech Recent Performance

The Red Raiders have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, registering 411.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-38-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, ceding 351.0 total yards per game (56th).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Red Raiders, who rank -1-worst in scoring offense (24.7 points per game) and second-worst in scoring defense (26.3 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

Over Texas Tech's last three games, it ranks 98th in passing offense (238.0 passing yards per game) and 21st-worst in passing defense (204.7 passing yards per game allowed).

Although the Red Raiders rank third-worst in run defense over the previous three games (146.3 rushing yards surrendered), they've been better on the offensive side of the ball with 173.7 rushing yards per game (78th-ranked).

Over their past three contests, the Red Raiders have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Texas Tech has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Texas Tech has hit the over in three of its seven games with a set total (42.9%).

Texas Tech has been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 2-4 in those games.

Texas Tech has a record of 0-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (33.3%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders' implied win probability is 60.8%.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards (93.3 ypg) to lead Texas Tech, completing 59.3% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 149 rushing yards on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has 891 rushing yards on 162 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, Cam'Ron Valdez has carried the ball 28 times for 207 yards (25.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Myles Price's team-high 331 yards as a receiver have come on 33 receptions (out of 47 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jerand Bradley has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 319 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has hauled in 22 receptions for 317 yards, an average of 39.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Steve Linton has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 2.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Ben Roberts is the team's leading tackler this year. He's collected 57 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Malik Dunlap has a team-high three interceptions to go along with 17 tackles and three passes defended.

