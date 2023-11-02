Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Oilers on November 2, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Leon Draisaitl, Roope Hintz and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Thursday (at 9:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Hintz's three goals and five assists in seven games for Dallas add up to eight total points on the season.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
Jamie Benn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Jamie Benn has helped lead the offense for Dallas this season with three goals and five assists.
Benn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
Wyatt Johnston Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)
Wyatt Johnston is a top contributor on offense for Dallas with three goals and four assists.
Johnston Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Draisaitl, who has scored 13 points in eight games (four goals and nine assists).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Flyers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evan Bouchard has three goals and six assists to total nine points (1.1 per game).
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Flyers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
