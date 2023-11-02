Thursday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Edmonton Oilers (2-5-1) and the Dallas Stars (5-1-1) at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. The Oilers are -130 on the moneyline to win at home against the Stars (+110) in the game, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stars vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Stars vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals twice this season.

The Oilers have gone 2-4 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Stars have not played as the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Edmonton is 2-4 (winning 33.3% of the time).

Dallas has not played with moneyline odds of +110 or longer once this season.

