On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Jason Robertson going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Robertson averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 32 total goals (four per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

