Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Huntsville High School vs. Randle High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is an intriguing high school clash -- Randle High School vs. Huntsville High School -- in Rosenberg, TX on Thursday, November 2, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Huntsville vs. Lamar Randle Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Fort Bend County Games This Week
Terry High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hightower High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foster High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Needville High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Christian Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dulles High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
