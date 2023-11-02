Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Harker Heights High School vs. Bryan High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Harker Heights High School travels to face Bryan High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 PM CT, in 6A - District 12 action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harker Heights vs. Bryan Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Brazos County Games This Week
Leander Glenn High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazos Christian School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Bell County Games This Week
Hallettsville High School at Central Texas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waco University High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salado High School at Madisonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Madisonville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Copperas Cove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Copperas Cove, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Ellison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elkhart High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rogers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
