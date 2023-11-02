Diamond Hill- Jarvis High School travels to face Western Hills High School on Thursday, November 2 at 5:00 PM CT, in 4A - District 8 action.

Diamond Hill vs. Western Hills Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

DeSoto High School at Mansfield High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Ridge High School at Cedar Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 11
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Haltom High School at Keller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Keller, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Legacy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan Adams High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Bowie High School - Arlington

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • Conference: 6A - District 8
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Crowley High School at North Crowley High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ennis High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Everman High School at Midlothian Heritage High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Midlothian, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne High School at Azle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Azle, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Molina High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at Brewer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 5
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Hills High School at Saginaw High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Boswell High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Fort Worth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

