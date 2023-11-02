There is a clash between 1A - teams in Gilmer, TX on Thursday, November 2 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Union Hill High School hosting Campbell High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Campbell vs. Union Hill Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Gilmer, TX

Gilmer, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hunt County Games This Week

Terrell High School at Greenville High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 3

7:20 PM CT on November 3 Location: Greenville, TX

Greenville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rivercrest High School at Wolfe City