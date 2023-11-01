With a record of 4-5, the UTEP Miners' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Portland Pilots, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

UTEP's next matchup information

Opponent: Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center

Top UTEP players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jane Asinde 8 16.0 9.5 1.0 2.0 0.4 42.9% (45-105) 30.8% (4-13) Erin Wilson 9 12.4 8.2 1.0 1.3 0.0 40.9% (36-88) 18.2% (2-11) Mahri Petree 9 8.4 2.8 1.4 1.0 0.4 41.7% (30-72) 34.8% (8-23) Adhel Tac 9 7.7 4.6 1.0 0.4 0.1 40.7% (22-54) 50.0% (5-10) Aaliyah Stanton 9 6.1 1.6 1.6 0.3 0.1 47.7% (21-44) 61.5% (8-13)

