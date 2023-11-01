UTEP's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Miners are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET, away versus the Oregon Ducks.

Upcoming UTEP games

UTEP's next matchup information

Opponent: Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top UTEP players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Tae Hardy 9 14.8 3.2 3.7 2.0 0.2 42.1% (45-107) 40.0% (18-45) Zid Powell 9 11.6 5.2 3.3 1.9 0.3 42.2% (35-83) 25.9% (7-27) Otis Frazier III 9 11.0 4.2 1.7 1.7 0.2 46.4% (32-69) 25.0% (6-24) Calvin Solomon 9 9.6 4.1 2.6 1.6 0.9 54.2% (26-48) 0.0% (0-1) Corey Camper Jr. 9 8.3 1.7 0.9 0.9 0.3 45.8% (27-59) 34.6% (9-26)

