UTEP's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Miners are currently 6-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET, away versus the Oregon Ducks.
Upcoming UTEP games
UTEP's next matchup information
- Opponent: Oregon Ducks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Matthew Knight Arena
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top UTEP players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tae Hardy
|9
|14.8
|3.2
|3.7
|2.0
|0.2
|42.1% (45-107)
|40.0% (18-45)
|Zid Powell
|9
|11.6
|5.2
|3.3
|1.9
|0.3
|42.2% (35-83)
|25.9% (7-27)
|Otis Frazier III
|9
|11.0
|4.2
|1.7
|1.7
|0.2
|46.4% (32-69)
|25.0% (6-24)
|Calvin Solomon
|9
|9.6
|4.1
|2.6
|1.6
|0.9
|54.2% (26-48)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Corey Camper Jr.
|9
|8.3
|1.7
|0.9
|0.9
|0.3
|45.8% (27-59)
|34.6% (9-26)
