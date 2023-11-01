If you're a die-hard fan of UT Rio Grande Valley, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other Vaqueros apparel. For more details, continue scrolling.

UT Rio Grande Valley team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Elijah Elliott 8 16.1 3.4 2.5 2.4 0.5 Hasan Abdul-Hakim 8 10.3 5.4 4.4 1.3 1.0 Ahren Freeman 8 9.9 6.1 0.1 0.4 0.9 Daylen Williams 8 8.0 6.6 3.0 1.8 0.1 Deanthony Tipler 7 9.0 0.9 1.3 2.1 0.3 JJ Howard 8 7.6 1.9 1.3 1.0 0.1 Sherman Brashear 7 6.9 2.1 0.4 1.0 0.4 C.J. Jackson 8 3.0 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.1 Isaiah Barganier 6 2.8 1.3 0.2 0.7 0.3 Saliou Seye 5 1.6 2.4 0.6 0.0 0.0

UT Rio Grande Valley season stats

UT Rio Grande Valley's record is just just 2-6 so far this season.

The Vaqueros have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road while going 0-3 in neutral-site games.

UT Rio Grande Valley hasn't defeated a single Division 1 opponent this season.

The Vaqueros have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

UT Rio Grande Valley has 23 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming UT Rio Grande Valley games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Tarleton State A 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Texas A&M-CC A 8:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Texas A&M-CC H 7:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Chicago State A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Incarnate Word H 7:30 PM

